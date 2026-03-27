What is Sidoti’s Estimate for MillerKnoll FY2026 Earnings?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

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MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.95 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.19%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLKN. William Blair initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,550,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 623,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,166,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,530,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 541,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,763,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Key MillerKnoll News

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti published updated multi‑quarter estimates that revise several forward quarters (Q4 2026–Q3 2028) and cut FY2026 to $1.84 from $1.94 — these changes update investor expectations but do not by themselves contain new company guidance.

Sidoti published updated multi‑quarter estimates that revise several forward quarters (Q4 2026–Q3 2028) and cut FY2026 to $1.84 from $1.94 — these changes update investor expectations but do not by themselves contain new company guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti issued individual quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2027 $0.39, Q2 2027 $0.50, Q3 2027 $0.46, Q4 2027 $0.64, Q1–Q3 2028 range $0.50–$0.61). These detailed estimates give markets revised cadence of expected earnings recovery.

Sidoti issued individual quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2027 $0.39, Q2 2027 $0.50, Q3 2027 $0.46, Q4 2027 $0.64, Q1–Q3 2028 range $0.50–$0.61). These detailed estimates give markets revised cadence of expected earnings recovery. Negative Sentiment: Q3 fiscal 2026 results missed expectations — reported EPS $0.43 vs. consensus ~$0.45 and revenue $926.6M vs. ~$942M; commentary highlighted margin pressure and geopolitical headwinds, contributing to an immediate negative market reaction. MillerKnoll Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Q3 fiscal 2026 results missed expectations — reported EPS $0.43 vs. consensus ~$0.45 and revenue $926.6M vs. ~$942M; commentary highlighted margin pressure and geopolitical headwinds, contributing to an immediate negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that the Iran war is pressuring the company’s outlook (higher costs, supply/logistics disruption, energy risk), a thematic risk that investors are pricing into cyclical/industrial names. This Furniture Maker Says the Iran War Is Pressuring Its Outlook

Management warned that the Iran war is pressuring the company’s outlook (higher costs, supply/logistics disruption, energy risk), a thematic risk that investors are pricing into cyclical/industrial names. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation and investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer; Johnson Fistel), focused on whether disclosures around the quarter and outlook complied with securities laws — this raises legal and reputational risk and can pressure the stock while unresolved. Holzer & Holzer Investigation Johnson Fistel Notice

MillerKnoll Company Profile

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MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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