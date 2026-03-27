What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Phunware Q1 Earnings?

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

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Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Phunware had a negative net margin of 446.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

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Phunware Stock Down 8.4%

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.64. Phunware has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Phunware by 2,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Phunware by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

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Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is a technology company specializing in enterprise mobile software and services. Its unified Mobile Application Platform (MAP) delivers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions designed to engage, monetize and analyze audiences across mobile devices. Through its multi-tenant SaaS architecture, Phunware supports the full lifecycle of mobile applications, from development and content management to user identity and data-driven marketing.

The company’s product offerings include location-based services such as indoor and outdoor mapping, real-time wayfinding, geofencing and proximity notifications.

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