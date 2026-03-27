What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CMPS Q1 Earnings?

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Pathways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Pathways’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Compass Pathways alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPS. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Compass Pathways Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $5.64 on Friday. Compass Pathways has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $541.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Compass Pathways by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the third quarter worth about $7,890,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,926,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Compass Pathways News

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Pathways this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept its Buy rating and a $70.00 price target on CMPS — the firm is signaling strong long-term upside confidence despite near-term model cuts.

HC Wainwright kept its Buy rating and a $70.00 price target on CMPS — the firm is signaling strong long-term upside confidence despite near-term model cuts. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity trimmed its target from $20 to $18 but maintained a Buy rating, implying analysts still see material upside from current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity trimmed its target from $20 to $18 but maintained a Buy rating, implying analysts still see material upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $16 but left an Overweight rating, indicating continued institutional interest and potential for recovery if catalysts arrive. Article

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $16 but left an Overweight rating, indicating continued institutional interest and potential for recovery if catalysts arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory outlook remains a key near-term catalyst — media coverage previews an upcoming FDA review meeting for COMP360; the outcome (and any guidance) could swing the stock either way. MSN: FDA review preview

Regulatory outlook remains a key near-term catalyst — media coverage previews an upcoming FDA review meeting for COMP360; the outcome (and any guidance) could swing the stock either way. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered near-term earnings forecasts — FY2026 EPS cut to ($1.66) from ($1.36) and FY2027 to ($0.96) from ($0.72) — and published detailed quarterly loss estimates, suggesting heavier burn and later breakeven than previously modeled; that weaker profitability outlook is a clear headwind for the stock.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.