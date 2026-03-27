Westwood Wealth Management Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% during the third quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794,009 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,832 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,202 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,701,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

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