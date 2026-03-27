Westwood Wealth Management Invests $2.75 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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