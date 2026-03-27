Westwood Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 26,742 Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 770.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 1,954,849 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after buying an additional 1,939,288 shares during the period. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,986,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,427,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,744,000 after buying an additional 1,680,303 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Further Reading

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