Well Done LLC Sells 10,062 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,662,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,529,000 after purchasing an additional 195,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,467,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,596,000 after purchasing an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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