Well Done LLC Acquires New Shares in Cigna Group $CI

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 32,958.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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