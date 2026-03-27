Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) versus CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Critical Review

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Webull shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Webull shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

CaliberCos has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webull has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -108.46% -947.22% -26.31% Webull 4.34% 34.33% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CaliberCos and Webull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CaliberCos and Webull, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 1 1 0 0 1.50 Webull 1 1 2 1 2.60

Webull has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.43%. Given Webull’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webull is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Webull”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $20.10 million 0.38 -$19.78 million ($19.85) -0.06 Webull $571.00 million 4.44 $24.77 million ($1.18) -4.28

Webull has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. Webull is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CaliberCos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webull beats CaliberCos on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

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