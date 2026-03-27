Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.2450. Wartsila shares last traded at $7.2450, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WRTBY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Wartsila alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wartsila Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wartsila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wartsila and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.