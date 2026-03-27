Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0832 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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