Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.50. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $18.1660, with a volume of 392,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTS

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.23%.The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 5,202 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $104,716.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,973.69. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity sold 90,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,827,443.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,693 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,917.02. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,808 shares of company stock worth $6,758,540 in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 954,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 108,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Further Reading

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