Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,353 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 26th total of 153,611 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $1,672,065.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,734,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,512,689.70. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 459,480 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,640,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,073 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 32,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.35. 261,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option‐writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.

Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

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