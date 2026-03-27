VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised VirTra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTSI
VirTra Trading Down 12.6%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VirTra by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting VirTra
Here are the key news stories impacting VirTra this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management said the funding environment is improving and demand remains strong, which could support future sales recovery and backlog conversion. VirTra Sees Improvement in Funding Environment Amid Strong Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that some Wall Street analysts view VTSI as a buy — analyst endorsements can attract buyers and provide short-term support. Wall Street Analysts See VirTra (VTSI) as a Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its formal fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and accompanying release — investors can review the official financials and MD&A for details on cash, backlog and any guidance. VirTra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus on both EPS and revenue — reported EPS was a loss (around -$0.09) versus an expected -$0.02, and revenue (~$2.9M) lagged estimates (~$5.4M). The shortfall is the primary driver of downward pressure on the shares. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts emphasize the miss and show limited near-term upside in results; that discussion, combined with lower-than-expected revenue, likely amplified selling pressure as investors digest timing for recovery. VirTra, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) develops and markets simulation-based training systems designed to enhance decision-making, marksmanship, and judgmental use-of-force skills for law enforcement, military, corrections, and commercial security organizations. The company’s virtual reality–based solutions integrate immersive video, scenario-based engagement, and live firearms training to create realistic, customizable exercises. By combining hardware, software, and content, VirTra aims to deliver comprehensive training environments that replicate real-world challenges faced by frontline professionals.
Key products in VirTra’s portfolio include the V-300 and V-150 immersive training simulators, which offer wraparound projection with touch-screen compatibility for weapon-mounted or handheld controls.
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