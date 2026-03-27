VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,107 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the February 26th total of 15,787 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USVM. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

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VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ USVM opened at $94.41 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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