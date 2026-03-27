Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 236,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 106,882 shares.The stock last traded at $288.82 and had previously closed at $292.62.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.00. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8739 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 20,765.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,677,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,714,000 after buying an additional 8,636,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 792,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter.

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The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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