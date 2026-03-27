Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 236,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 106,882 shares.The stock last traded at $288.82 and had previously closed at $292.62.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.00. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8739 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
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