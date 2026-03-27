Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Decreased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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