Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 312,457 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,457 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Further Reading

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