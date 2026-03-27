Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.0%

EOG Resources stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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