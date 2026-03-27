Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 10,900 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 1.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

See Also

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