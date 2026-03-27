Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Upbound Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

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Upbound Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.81. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

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Upbound Group Company Profile

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Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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