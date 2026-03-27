Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.4310. 25,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 50,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Universal Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

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Universal Logistics Trading Down 6.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $525.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Universal Logistics had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $385.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 102.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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