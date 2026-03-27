Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.2174.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,495,125. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,753 shares of company stock worth $6,050,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Twilio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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