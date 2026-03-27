Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Issues Earnings Results

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tron had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 354.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Tron Trading Down 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 13.84. Tron has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tron during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tron in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tron in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tron in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Tron

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SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

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