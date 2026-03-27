TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.61. TomTom shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

TomTom Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

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TomTom Company Profile

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TomTom N.V. (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) is a Dutch multinational specializing in location technology and mapping products. The company develops and licenses digital maps, real-time traffic information, and navigational services for automotive, enterprise and consumer markets. Its offerings span embedded in-car navigation systems, telematics solutions for fleet management, location-based services through APIs and mobile SDKs, as well as standalone GPS devices and wearable sports watches.

Since its founding in 1991 by entrepreneurs Peter-Frans Pauwels, Pieter Geelen, Harold Goddijn and Corinne Vigreux, TomTom has grown from a GPS device manufacturer into a global provider of map content and services.

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