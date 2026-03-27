Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.40. Approximately 5,821,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,005,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65.

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 15.2%

The company has a market cap of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

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Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Tirupati Graphite had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

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