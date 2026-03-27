Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 903.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 183.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,708,000 after buying an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 965,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

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Tempus AI Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

Trending Headlines about Tempus AI

In related news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,591 shares of company stock valued at $24,868,936. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

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Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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