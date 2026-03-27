Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 23,041 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Tele2 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.14 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2

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Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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