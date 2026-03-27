Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.4286.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE TSM opened at $325.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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