Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.4286.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM
Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.3%
NYSE TSM opened at $325.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom comments that TSMC is hitting production capacity limits, which markets interpret as evidence of sustained demand for TSMC’s leading-edge nodes and greater pricing power for the foundry. This supports revenue visibility and margins for TSMC. TSMC Stock In Spotlight — Broadcom Exec Says Chipmaker Is Reaching Capacity Limits
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative framing TSMC as the “AI gatekeeper” — multiple pieces highlight that backlog on advanced nodes (2nm/3nm) cements TSMC’s strategic role in the AI hardware buildout, supporting a premium multiple over the long term. The AI Gatekeeper: TSMC’s Chokehold Signals Dominance
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — a TSMC vice president disclosed a purchase of shares, a modest but visible signal of management confidence that can help sentiment. Bor‑Zen Tien Purchases 1,000 Shares of TSM
- Neutral Sentiment: Arm’s move to build an AGI CPU using TSMC’s 3nm process is a mixed signal — it generates new wafer demand (benefit for TSMC capacity utilization) but represents a shift in the competitive landscape for AI silicon over the longer term. Arm’s New Gambit: Building Chips to Challenge the AI Titans
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s multibillion-dollar equipment deals and industry capex signals durable, multi‑year investment in advanced nodes — positive for TSMC’s long-term demand but not an immediate revenue driver until capacity comes online. ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It’s a Prophecy
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk spotlight — recent coverage tying the Iran conflict to disrupted helium/energy supply chains and broader geopolitical tensions raises the perceived risk to Taiwan-based fabs, prompting risk‑off positioning and weighing on TSMC’s near-term outlook. The Iran War Puts a Spotlight on Taiwan Risk
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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