Super Micro Computer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 286,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 231,478 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 32,883,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,612,590. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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