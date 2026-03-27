Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 418.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,716 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $95,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

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About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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