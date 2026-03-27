Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Klarna Group Put Options (NYSE:KLAR)

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 23,461 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,316 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Klarna Group Stock Down 4.1%

KLAR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. Klarna Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Klarna Group Company Profile

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Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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