Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 and last traded at GBX 575. Approximately 161,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £888.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 603.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 595.88.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts. It seeks to invest in funds investing in companies with enterprise values ranging between EUR100 million ($111.10 million) and EUR2 billion ($2,881.60 million).

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