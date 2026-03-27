Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.9980. 4,076,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,859,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

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