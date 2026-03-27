SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,323 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.