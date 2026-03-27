SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $99,996,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,873,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $400.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.89 and its 200-day moving average is $405.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

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