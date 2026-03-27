Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.0320 and last traded at $30.22. 137,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 34,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

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Singapore Exchange Company Profile

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Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX), trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SPXCY, is Singapore’s primary securities and derivatives exchange. The company operates multiple business segments, including the securities market, derivatives market, and post-trade services. On its securities market, SGX provides trading, clearing and settlement for equities, fixed income, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and structured products. Its derivatives platform offers futures and options on equity indices, single stocks, interest rates, foreign exchange, commodities and carbon credits.

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