Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 87.3% in March

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,019 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 26th total of 6,418 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silicom by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

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Silicom Price Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Silicom has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. Silicom had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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