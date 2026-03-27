Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expands By 64.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,957,307 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 26th total of 1,192,565 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.6%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.74%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company’s vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

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