Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Drops By 41.0%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,286 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 24,202 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

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ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Up 0.4%

YCS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 17,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,837. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

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