Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Grows By 151.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,729 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the February 26th total of 107,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 6,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRTY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,432. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

Further Reading

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