Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Expands By 102.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 236,955 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 26th total of 117,295 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,461.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461.48. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 11.2% during the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 2.4%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

VKI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

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