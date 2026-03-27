Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Expands By 179.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,246 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 26th total of 18,336 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 201,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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