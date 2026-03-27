Short Interest in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Decreases By 40.7%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,544 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 26th total of 19,478 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 20.47% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Clough Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA CBSE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.16. Clough Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

Clough Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser. CBSE was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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