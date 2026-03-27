SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1,277.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 310.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $120,754.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at $303,195.55. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE HOG opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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