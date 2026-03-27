SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 228,699 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2,576.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,699 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 229.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9%

PHM stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,333.19. This represents a 26.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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