SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 208,820 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5,512.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,101,000 after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,777,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,449,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 27.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 268,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Owens Corning Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OC opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $159.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

See Also

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