SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 104,476 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Richard Petrino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.91 per share, with a total value of $148,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,168.12. This represents a 42.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $428,451.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,583.48. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,714 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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