SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1,089.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 850,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,517,000 after buying an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,167,000 after buying an additional 130,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

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Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $251.46 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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