SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.12 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2,969.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norbert G. Riedel sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $655,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,608. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $189.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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